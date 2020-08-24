Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,231,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 909,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,720,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,615. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.