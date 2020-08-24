Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.00. 1,188,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,967. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $336.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.75 and a 200 day moving average of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

