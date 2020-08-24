Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.83. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $35.71 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.