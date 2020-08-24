Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$1.27 EPS

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 296.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

GME opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.