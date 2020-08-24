Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 875.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 193,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 277.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $50.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

