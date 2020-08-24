Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $46.14 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.