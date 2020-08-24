Bytom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.92 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Bytom has a market cap of $156.07 million and $32.92 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00522508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,614,747,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,462,856 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

