Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,621,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. 13,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,598. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

