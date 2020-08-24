Capital Power (CPX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Capital Power (TSE: CPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

8/5/2020 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

7/31/2020 – Capital Power was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Capital Power was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Capital Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at AltaCorp Capital.

TSE:CPX opened at C$29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.99. Capital Power Corp has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

