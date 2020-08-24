Castle Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $22,354.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00774766 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00665031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,992,391 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

