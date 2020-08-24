Castle Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $22,353.78 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00782681 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037660 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00659856 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,985,103 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

