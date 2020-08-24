Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $299.40 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00020424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $299.40 million and $236,660.00 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.01678497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00192733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00158953 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.