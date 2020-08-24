Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Centrality has a total market cap of $72.05 million and approximately $358,883.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,505,415 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.