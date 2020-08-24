Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Financial Analysis

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Century Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.08 $457.37 million N/A N/A Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.24 $39.70 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.23% 11.86% 1.05% Century Bancorp 23.35% 11.97% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats First Citizens BancShares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

