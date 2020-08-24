Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Ceridian HCM worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

CDAY opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

