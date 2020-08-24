Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 9,891,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,947,298. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

