Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 8,706,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,150. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

