Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 5,612 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Novartis by 68.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novartis by 255.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

