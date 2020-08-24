Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 73,249 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,249 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $5,968,000. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $8,401,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 485,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 63,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,371. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

