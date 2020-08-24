Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 2.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,887,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,622,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,527,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

