Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,093,000 after acquiring an additional 485,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.74. 146,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

