Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,556,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 177,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,180. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

