Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $52.99. 411,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,208. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

