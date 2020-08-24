Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after purchasing an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $27,510,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

