Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $22.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,855. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

