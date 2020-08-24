Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $140,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.57. 7,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.