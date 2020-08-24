Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.99. 30,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,018. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

