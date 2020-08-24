Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 104,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

