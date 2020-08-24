Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.48. 15,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

