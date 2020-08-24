Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,580 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,716,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,437. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

