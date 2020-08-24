Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,408 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.70. 10,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average of $396.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

