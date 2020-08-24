Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.01. 21,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

