Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 11,513 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of QTS Realty Trust worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTS. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

