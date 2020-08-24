Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 15,030 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.94. 115,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

