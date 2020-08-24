Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after buying an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.