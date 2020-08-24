Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,138 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.