Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $254,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,390. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,422. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

