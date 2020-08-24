Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.27. 39,234,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,233,758. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average is $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

