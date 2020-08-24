Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $131.33. 6,584,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,647. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

