Civic Market Capitalization Tops $31.13 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.01726331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00151026 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Gate.io, ABCC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.