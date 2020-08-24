CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,035 shares of company stock valued at $299,442. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

