COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 3.09% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,214,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 25,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

