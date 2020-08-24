Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.91 million and $7,758.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,776.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.64 or 0.02467940 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00636074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004050 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

