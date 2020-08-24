Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 201,445 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $106,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

CMCSA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,258,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241,689. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

