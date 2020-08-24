Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Decreased by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 179,170 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $124,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 15,250,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,241,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

