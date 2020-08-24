Compound (COMP) Price Tops $187.49

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Compound has a total market cap of $480.21 million and $89.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $187.49 or 0.01592107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001589 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000708 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

