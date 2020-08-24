Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70.64 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Compound token can now be bought for $176.56 or 0.01498675 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $452.21 million and $70.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

