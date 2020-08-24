Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $421,905.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.88 or 0.05713602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

