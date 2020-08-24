Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,258,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 462,351 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 90,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 190,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,637. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

