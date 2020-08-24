Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $210.68. 20,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.58. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

